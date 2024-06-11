Donald R. Tellinghuisen, Sr., 75, Milaca

January 22, 1949 - June 9, 2024

Memorial services will be 1PM Friday, June 14, 2024 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Princeton for Don Tellinghuisen Sr, 75 of Milaca who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Fairview Hospital in Princeton. Pastor Mark Brouwer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church in Princeton. Arrangement have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Donald was born January 22, 1949 in Princeton to Rudolf & Dorothy (Daane) Tellinghuisen. He married Marlys Wetsel on January 3, 1969 at Pease Christian Reformed Church in Pease. They were blessed with two sons, Don Jr. (Noelle), Jason (Jody) and three grandchildren, Alexis, Jaylynn, and Jamison. Don worked for 30 plus years as a supervisor in machine shops in Princeton and Milaca. He then worked in maintenance at the Elim Home in Princeton until he retired. He loved working with the residents and talking with them. He had a heart for helping the elderly. Don was very creative repurposing things and making them usable in his shop and barn. Often, he spent his day organizing and putzing on things. He was a kind and simple man who cared deeply for his family and friends. His grandkids called him Grandpa Barn. Don enjoyed road trips with friends and family. A recent trip on Amtrak to Portage, WI to visit Don Jr. fulfilled his wish to take a train trip. He had a great and unique sense of humor.

Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlys of Milaca; sons, Don Jr. (Noelle) of Memphis, TN; Jason (Jody) of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Alexis, Jaylynn, and Jamison, siblings, Roger of Milaca; Ruth (Rich) Erickson of St. Louis Park; Dave of Foreston; Ray (Sadie) of Wilmar; good friend, Archie of Milaca.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gordon, sister, Gladys, sister-in-law, Pat, niece, Angela.

Memorials will be used to support local charities and organizations that were meaningful to Don.