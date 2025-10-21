June 24, 1941 - October 15, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 24, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Donald R. Posch, age 84, who passed away Wednesday at Edenboook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Don was born June 24, 1941 in Holdingford to John and Cecelia (Stegura) Posch. He has lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of his life. Don married Doris Beumer on January 28, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was employed as a painter by IMI Cornelius in Anoka. Donald was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered for many years at RSVP. He loved to go snowmobiling and have coffee with his brothers and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris; son, Jeffrey; sisters, Eileen (John) Hiltner, JoAnn (Dave) Hiltner, Mary (Ron Braham) Posch; brothers, Marvin (Diana) Posch, Joseph (Laura) Posch, Greg (Jenny) Posch; brother in law, Benard Koopmeiners.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Koopmeiners, Janice Des Marais and brother, Jerome Posch.

A special thank you to Edenbrook Memory Care for the excellence service they provided to Don.