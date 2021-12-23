Donald P. Wenderski, 77, Waite Park, formerly of Holdingford

October 24, 1944 – December 21, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Donald P. Wenderski, age 77, of Waite Park, formerly of Holdingford will be at a later date. Don died Tuesday December 21, 2021, at Edenbrook nursing home. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Don was born October 24, 1944, in Holding Township to Edmund and Mary (Wiatrak) Wenderski. He married Carol Viehauser on July 26, 1968, in Saint Olaf Church in Downtown Minneapolis. Don was a roofer for over 30 years. He worked for McDowall Co. in Saint Cloud, before accepting a position as Assistant Superintendent for John A. Dalsin in Minneapolis. In his position he oversaw the largest re-roofing job in the U.S. at Nissan Car Plant in Smyrna, TN. Don was also a proud member of Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Conception Catholic church in Saint Anna. In his retirement, Don enjoyed inventing ways to keep squirrels out of the bird feeders, rolling dice for coffee with his friends, B-S-ing at the gas station, putzing around the yard, and using his new lawnmower to cut grass for his children.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol (Viehauser) Wenderski, and children; Cindi Alley, Elk Ridge, Utah; Jason (Libby) Wenderski, Big Lake; Ross Wenderski, Saint Joseph; Chris Wenderski, Burtrum; Jenny (Jamie) Ramsdell, Saint Michael. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kris (Garrett) Hagler; Matthew (Nina) Alley; Katie Alley; Maia, Brenna, Kyla, and Connor Wenderski; Mason Eischens; Levi, Wyatt, and Abby Wenderski; Breckin and Alyena Ramsdell, five great-grandchildren and sister, Barb (John) Riesner, Avon and brother, James Wenderski, Avon.

He is preceded in death by parents Edmund and Mary Wenderski, brother and sisters; Lucille Streit, Violet Mader, Mary Wenderski, Harry Wenderski , Delores Tverberg, Sallie Imgrund, Agnes Malikowski, Monica Mueller, Annie Chiantera, Joseph Wenderski, and Vicky Sherburne.

The family of Don would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff that cared for him at Edenbrook Nursing Home the last few weeks.