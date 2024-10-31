Donald L. Pettitt, 80, St. Cloud

March 29, 1944 - October 29, 2024

attachment-Donald Pettitt loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald L. Pettitt, age 80 of St. Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Reverend Derek Wiechmann and Reverend Jeremy Ploof will con-celebrate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Don was born on March 29, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Myron and Adelaide (Mertes) Pettitt. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1962. He worked most of his life as a Truck Driver, ending his career at Spee Dee Delivery. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Eagles Aerie #622.

Don enjoyed reading, studying history (especially WWII), airshows, and all the time spent with his family. He was a man of strong faith, attending Mass regularly.

Don is survived by his brothers, Jim (Geri) of Inver Grove Heights, twin Richard (Jan) of Zimmerman, John (Kay) of Ottertail; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Mildred “Midge”; and brother, Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.