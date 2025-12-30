April 7, 1958 - December 25, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 2, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Donald L. Kissinger, age 67, who passed away at his home Thursday. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Donald was born April 7, 1958 in St. Cloud to Donald and Caroline (Scherer) Kissinger. He has lived in the Hillman and Sauk Rapids areas most of his life. Donald married Brenda Peterson on April 25, 1981 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Becker. He proudly served his country in the Army. Donald worked as a truck driver for Coborn’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts, he was a hard worker and loved his jobs. He was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428. Donald liked classic vehicles, motorcycles, riding his four-wheeler. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Donald had a heart of gold, would help anyone who needed something as long as it was his way, loved being around family and friends, was lovingly known as the Christmas Grinch, and had such a great laugh.

Donald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Lori Ring of Rice and Suzi Kissinger of West St. Paul; brothers, Tommy (Jeanne) Kissinger of York, SC and B.J. (Missy) Nohner of St. Cloud; half-sisters, Connie (Ed) Maloney of Ramsey and Charlette Randall of CO; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Duke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Mary Lou Stephanie and Lona Kissinger; step-daughter, Melanie Peterson; step-mother, Jean Jaunich and step-father, Eugene Worster.