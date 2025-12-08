March 15, 1935 - December 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 12, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Donald A. Kellner, age 90, who died at Rice Memorial Hospital, Willmar, MN surrounded by family. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. -1:15 p.m., Friday, in the church narthex.

Don was born in Cold Spring, MN to Leonard and Alvina (Wedl) Kellner. He married Connie Snyder on May 7, 1960, in St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie. Don served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany from 1955-1958.

Don worked as a maintenance engineer at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards and to be with his family. Don loved a good fish fry and root beer float.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Brenda (Tom) McLaughlin, Chris (Judy) Kellner, Mark (Carol) Kellner, Heidi (Mark) Stalboerger; 11 grandchildren; 7 ½ great-grandchildren; siblings, Victor (Joanne) Kellner, Leon (Mary) Kellner; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Theresa (Bud) Greeley and Colletta (Dave) Reisinger.

A special thank you to the wonderful care received from Coborn Cancer Center, Firefighters for Healing, Rice Memorial Hospital, and Hospice care.

Our family is eternally grateful for the display of prayers, love, and support from our family and friends.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers or statuaries.