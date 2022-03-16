Donald J. Loeffler, 63, Big Lake

August 20, 1958 - March 11, 2022

Donald J. Loeffler, 63, passed away on Friday, March 11th at his home after a short but challenging battle with cancer.

Don was born August 20, 1958 to Donald and Joyce (Klug) Loeffler in La Crosse, WI and graduated from La Crescent High School in 1976. Don began his adult life by serving the United States Navy aboard the USS Alexander Hamilton Nuclear Submarine. Following his service in the Navy he met the love of his life Diana (Hjelsand). They were married on May 5, 1984. He started his 27-year career with Northern States Power Company (NSP / Xcel Energy) in 1987, holding several roles at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in the areas of Chemistry, Radiation Protection, Training, and Nuclear Oversight until his retirement in 2015. Along the way Don earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, a Master of Education, and a degree in Financial Planning (just for fun).

Don’s most important life work was that of a family man. He cherished his role as a father and teacher and never missed the opportunity to imbed life lessons in everyday tasks - including on family vacations. One of Don’s greatest joys in life was becoming a grandfather, “Opa,” to Mayla and Lydia. He enjoyed watching his sons grow into fathers and see those life lessons carry through to the next generation.

Don was a devote Christian and was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Monticello. He enjoyed strengthening his faith and supporting his community through involvement with the church and volunteering. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including golf, motorcycling, camping, traveling and the Green Bay Packers. Don had a dry sense of humor and a sharp wit which he used to draw out a chuckle, or at least an eye roll, out of even the most difficult situations. He was meticulous in his planning and preparation which showed in his use of “charts and graphs” for all of life’s tasks and the pride he took in maintaining his lawn and a pristine garage that would draw envy from even the most organized NASCAR team. Don had many friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his wife, Diana; sons Jason (Heather) and Ross (Samantha); granddaughters Lydia and Mayla; brothers and sister, Jay (Rita) Loeffler, Mark (Mary) Loeffler, Dean (Janet) Loeffler, and Jenny (Tom) Schindler, and many nieces and one nephew. Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Joyce.

Funeral services will be Friday March 18th, 2022 starting 4:00 pm for visitation with service at 5:00pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.