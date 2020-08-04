Donald J. Johnson, 83, Paynesville

September 19, 1936 - August 2, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Donald J. Johnson, age 83, of Paynesville. Don passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Masks are required.

Don was born September 19, 1936 in Paynesville, MN to William and Anna (Van Heuveln) Johnson. After high school he served in the US Army during Korea from 1954-1957. He worked at Honeywell in the Twin Cities for over 30 years and retired soon after back to Paynesville. He was a member of Local Union 1145 in St. Paul and Paynesville American Legion Post 271.

Don is survived by his brother William “Bud” Johnson of Jamestown, ND and nieces Kim Dunn, Betsy Milbach, Darbie Johnson and Cindy Johnson, other relatives Corlene Rose and Susan Sides as well as many friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruth Dietz.

Memorials are preferred to the Paynesville American Legion.