April 17, 1950 – December 14, 2025

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Donald P. Honer, age 75, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Water’s Church in Sartell. Don passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and children on December 14th. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and one hour prior to service on Monday at the Church.

Don was born April 17, 1950 to Donald J. Honer and Ann (Arnold) Honer. He grew up in the St. Cloud Area and graduated from Tech High school in 1969.

Don met his love Carol Ann Vogt and married her on September 11, 1971. They had four daughters. In their free time, Don and Carol enjoyed time with family in Emily, MN where they went fishing, boating, and riding four wheelers. They also spent time with the many friends they acquired over their years together. From his youngest years he enjoyed God’s creation. He loved being in the woods, on the lake, and in the presence of wildlife, passing this love on to many of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved to look at land maps, gardening, and collecting rocks.

Don began his career by working for his father selling granite equipment and supplies at Honer Supply Company. In 1978, Don and Carol bought the company. During the next 40 years, they built Honer Rental and Supply serving granite companies, construction and concrete contractors, as well as homeowners in the St. Cloud Area.

Don retired the business in 2018. Then began the memory decline which led Don into a 7-year long journey with Dementia. During this journey we have grieved the strong and competent man we knew, while discovering and growing to love the man he became as the disease progressed. Although the journey was difficult for everyone, there were joys along the way. Some of the most wonderful aspects of his personality were displayed without inhibition. His joy upon greeting us, seeing the geese flying, interacting with his great-grandbabies, eating a meal, running for the fun of it, and feeding the birds was heartwarming. He was always a gentleman, opening the door, carrying a package and protecting the great-grandchildren from perceived danger like getting too close to the stairs. Carol remembered her marriage vows, caring for and loving Donny every step of the way. We truly have witnessed the love of Christ during Don’s Journey through the disease.

Don is survived by his wife Carol Ann; daughters; Hilary (Troy) Dawson, Tiffany Honer (Fiancé Chuck Nelson), Tonia (Dan) Ophoven, Tara (Tony) McNeal, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ann Honer; brothers Peter, Patrick, Jerry and sisters Joan (Robert), Lewis, and Maureen (Art) Milner.

The family would like to thank Home Instead caregivers and St. Croix Hospice who were such a blessing during his end stage Dementia.