Donald Faber, 77, Cold Spring

May 31, 1944 - August 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Donald Faber, age 77, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donald was born in St. Nicholas, MN to Leo and Loretta (Steil) Faber. He married Evelyn (Sis) Hansen on August 30, 1966, in Saint James, Jacobs Prairie, MN. Donny served in the US Army.

Donny worked at Cold Spring Granite Company until his retirement. Then he worked for Wenner Co. fixing windows and screens and was the scale man at Landwehr Dairy. He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion and St. Boniface Catholic Church. Donny enjoyed hunting, fishing off the dock, spearing, gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Evie (Sis); children, John (Arika), Sue (Don) Eischens, Cindy (Chad) McCarney, Patty (Jim) Landsberger; siblings, Rosemary Guggenberger, Robert, Debbie (Kenny) Nistler, Donna Mae Hansen, JoAnne (Elmer) Hansen, Lloyd (Doris); in-laws, Kathleen Rothstein, Fritz (Cordie) Hansen, Ralph (Dorothy) Hansen, Eddie (Delrose) Hansen, Elmer (Joanne) Hansen, Paul (Katie) Hansen, Ruth (George) Kremer, Linda (Harold) Schutz, Doris (Lloyd) Faber, Irene (Don) Daniels, Dorene (Gary) Pirkl; grandchildren, Mat and Chris Eischens, Curtis, Cory, and Caylie McCarney, Jordon, Hunter, and Meghan Landsberger, Wesley and Carly Watrin; great grandchildren, Landon, Maya, and Madisyn Eischens.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Kenny Rothstein, Roy Schlangen, Norbert Hansen, Alice Hansen, Jim Guggenberger, Marvin Hansen, Bernice Hansen; nephew, David Hansen.

The family would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital staff for the special care they provided to Donny.