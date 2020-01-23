Donald Edwin Carlson, 78, Foley

January 27, 1941 - January 21, 2020

Donald Carlson, age 78 passed away January 21, 2020 at Crest View Senior Living in Blaine, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, February 22, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley. Rev. John Lassen will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will take place at Maywood Cemetery, rural Foley, at a later date.

Donald Edwin Carlson was born January 27, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edwin and Margaret (Weber) Carlson. He grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School in 1959 where he played several sports, excelling in baseball and football. He lived in Anoka, Champlain and for over 30 years in Elk River. Donald worked as a diesel mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He work on the Alaska Pipe Line and in Saudi Arabia and Israel where he built air strips. Donald also worked for Bortons Construction for several years. Donald will be remembered for his love of sports, gardening and outdoor activities. He enjoyed watching the birds, mowing his lawn and was famous for his flowers.

He is survived by his son, Tom (Joan), Plymouth and grandchildren: Jacob Carlson, Tiana Carlson, Grant Herman-Carlson, MacKenzie Herman-Olson as well as a daughter-in-law, Traci Herman-Rappe and brother, Robert (Mary), Foley and sister, Marlys (Jack) Latterell of Ames, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Terry and daughter, Lori.