Donald “Don” Oster, 79, Richmond

July 5, 1943 - January 19, 2023

A Prayer Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Donald H. Oster, age 79, who died at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Don was born in Eureka, SD to Emil and Albina (Beck) Oster. He married Emilia Retzer December 10, 1961, in Aberdeen, SD.

Don owned Don’s Frame and Alignment Service in Minneapolis and moved the business to Waite Park in 1980. He worked with his son Mike until his retirement in 2010. Don loved hunting and fishing (especially spearing), car racing, animals, farming, tinkering and restoring machinery. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and how he enjoyed life.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emilia; children, Mike (Carrie), Kelly (Brian) Toso; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian), Derek (Megan), Katie, Blake (Lindsey), Kylie (Joey); great-grandchildren, Dawson, Zeena, Flora, Oliver; brother, Gary (Kim); sister, Judy Reynolds; cousin, Loretta Schlimgen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sister, Myra Nies; uncle Edwin and Aunt Christine Oster; in-laws, Carolyn Oster, Tom Reynolds, Gerald Nies and cousin-in-law, Tom Schlimgen.