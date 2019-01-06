Donald A. Notsch, 93, St. Cloud

June 21, 1925 - January 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald A. Notsch, age 93 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Donald was born on June 21, 1925 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Anton and Mary (Kosel) Notsch. He was a United States Army Veteran of WWII and served in the Army Reserve for 39 years; retiring at the rank of Sgt. Major. He married Leone M. Martini on October 20, 1953 in St. Cloud. The family lived in St. Paul until Don returned to St. Cloud in 1998. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and the Association of the United States Army.

Donald is survived by his son, Kirk of St. Cloud; and grandson, Andrew of New York, New York.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leone in 1993; and twelve brothers and sisters.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Don’s family would like to give special thanks to the Country Manor Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.