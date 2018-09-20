Domestic Dispute Leads to Drugs, Cash, Counterfeit Bills

ST. CLOUD -- Three people are jailed after a dispute over property turned into a domestic disturbance and drug bust.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the 1600 block of 2nd Street Southeast in St. Cloud Tuesday evening on a gun complaint. Officers arrived to find two people inside a car outside of the residence.

Thirty-three-year-old Candice Counter of Sauk Rapids told authorities she had come to the home to get her property after a relationship ended with the resident, 50-year-old Carlos Mendoza of St. Cloud. Police say a fight broke out between Counter and Mendoza with each claiming being assaulted by the other and that a gun was involved.

Officers used a police dog to search for a gun but no gun was found. However, the dog indicated there were drugs inside the vehicle. Police were able to find drug paraphernalia and baggies of methamphetamine inside Counter's purse, counterfeit $50 bills and more meth inside a locked glove box.

The driver and owner of the car was searched. Police say they found $1,000 in cash on the driver, 53-year-old Eric Roberston of St. Cloud.

All three were booked into the Benton County Jail on various charges including domestic assault and drug possession.