Police Standoff Ends With Forest City Man’s Arrest

FOREST CITY -- A Forest City man is being held in the Meeker County Jail after a domestic dispute and standoff with authorities Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 31600 block of County Road 2 just after 1:00 p.m.

A victim said 55-year-old Mark Gapinski had pointed a high-powered rifle at them and threatened to kill them. Gapinski also allegedly fired a gunshot round after the victim left the home.

A negotiation team and SWAT members set up a perimeter and told neighbors to shelter in place or evacuate the area.

Gapinski and negotiators talked sporadically throughout the afternoon but Gapinski refused to come out and surrender. He eventually exited the house just after 5:00 p.m. and was arrested.

Sheriff's officials say the gun was recovered and Gapinski was booked into jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault, and terroristic threats. No one was hurt in the incident.