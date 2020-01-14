Sauk Centre Man Charged in Police Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has been formally charged in a standoff with police Sunday. Stearns County prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Ryan Kellen with two felony counts of domestic assault and five felony counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer.

The incident began early Sunday morning when police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Pine Street South in Sauk Centre. The caller said she had been assaulted by Kellen.

Court records show the two began arguing around 3:00 a.m. when Kellen wouldn't turn down the TV in their bedroom. The incident escalated and became physical with some pushing and shoving. Ultimately the woman got ready and left for work.

Once out of the house the victim called police. Officers responded and Kellen reportedly told officers he would shoot them and if anyone came toward the house. He also was heard saying "this will end one of two ways, you kill me or I will kill one of you." Around 12:00 p.m. Kellen released the child to law enforcement but refused to surrender.

The St. Cloud Police SWAT vehicle was brought to the scene and was parked behind the home with five officers stationed inside.

About 30 minutes later officers heard a window break and a single gunshot as Kellen continued to make comments he was only coming out in a body bag and wanted to talk to the victim.

Kellen ultimately agreed to surrender around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Police found a spent .45-caliber round in the alley and damage from the gunshot on the SWAT vehicle. Inside the home, they found a .45-caliber handgun.

Kellen said he did not remember many of his comments because he was drunk. He told police he pointed the gun at the window so officers could see he was armed but said the gun went off unintentionally.

Kellen is due in court on January 22nd.

