Sauk Centre Man Enters Guilty Plea in Police Standoff Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man arrested after a standoff with police in January has agreed to a plea agreement. In a Norgaard plea, 27-year-old Ryan Kellen pleaded guilty to one count of felony domestic assault and two felony counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a police officer.

A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.

The incident began after officers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her husband earlier in the morning. She ultimately got ready and left for work. Once she left the house, the woman called the police.

Court records show Kellen was making threatening statements and there was also a nine-year-old inside the house with him.

Officers responded and Kellen reportedly told officers he would shoot them if anyone came toward the house. He also was heard saying "this will end one of two ways, you kill me or I will kill one of you."

Negotiations between Kellen and officers started and the boy was released.

About 30 minutes later, officers heard a window break and a single gunshot as Kellen continued to make comments he was only coming out in a body bag and wanted to talk to the victim. No one was hurt.

Kellen ultimately agreed to surrender. Police then used a search warrant and found a loaded handgun and spent shell casing in the kitchen.

Kellen will be sentenced on October 1st.