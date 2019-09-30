Alexandria Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Centre Police Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- The man accused of a 2018 crime spree ending in a police standoff and shootout in Sauk Centre has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-two-year-old Ramey Olson of Alexandria pleaded guilty last week to three felony charges after a mental competency examination determined he was fit to face the charges.

Court records show Olson stole a pickup in Alexandria last September, drove to Sauk Centre, crashed the truck into a building and parked trailer, then into a nearby home garage.

Olson then entered the home, found a compound bow in an upstairs closet and shot at officers from the second-floor stairwell. One of the officers, Sheriff's Deputy Paul Orvis, was hit in the forearm with an arrow. Olson fired additional arrows but no other officers were hurt.

Police returned fire, hitting Olson in the left shoulder, buttocks and a grazing wound to his hand. He was arrested at the scene.

Court records show Olson admitted to the crime spree, including firing the bow but denied shooting at police officers. Olson also allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and wanted to commit suicide by police.

Olson will be sentenced in December on two counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer and one count of 1st-degree burglary.

