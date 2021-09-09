Sartell Man Faces More Charges After Police Standoff Tuesday

SARTELL -- A Sartell man has been charged with three counts of violating a no-contact order after a standoff with police Tuesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Schwieger is accused of going back to the home of his wife and children after a judge issued the DANCO last month following a series of police chases and domestic threats.

Court records show one of the couple's daughters told a school employee she was scared to go home because Schwieger was there.

The girl said Schwieger had shown up Monday night and began arguing with her mom. The next morning, the girl said she woke up late and missed the bus. Schwieger allegedly wouldn't let the mom take her to school, making her walk instead.

Police went to the home shortly before 2:00 p.m. and learned Schwieger was hiding in a bedroom. Court records show he came into the hallway a number of times while holding a knife to his throat. Schwieger refused to drop the knife and allegedly told police he would only go out in a "body bag".

A negotiator continued to try to get Schwieger to come out while a search warrant was being signed. Officers with St. Cloud Police Department's SWAT team ultimately used a pepper ball inside the house to take Schwieger into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Schwieger was previously charged with seven felony counts and four lesser charges stemming from three separate police chases in August.

