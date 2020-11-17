UPDATE: Suspect Charged in Chase and Police-Involved Shooting

ELK RIVER -- The man authorities say was involved in a pursuit and officer-involved shooting Saturday near Zimmerman has been formally charged.

Twenty-year-old Bradley Olsen of Dresser, Wisconsin was charged in Sherburne County District Court Tuesday with felony discharge of a firearm, use of deadly force against a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing police.

The incident started in St. Francis around 9:45 Saturday morning. An officer with the St. Francis Police Department tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect sped off.

Authorities say they pursued the vehicle north until it crashed around 245th Avenue and 101 Street Northwest in Livonia Township near Zimmerman.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says during the chase and again after the crash, Olsen shot at law enforcement from inside the vehicle.

The BCA says Anoka County Deputy Jeffrey Barrett returned fire during the stand-off that followed the crash.

Olsen was treated at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for minor injuries sustained when his vehicle crashed. The BCA says he was not shot.

Barrett was put on standard administrative leave following the incident.

No officers were hurt and Olsen is now being held in the Sherburne County Jail.