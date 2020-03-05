St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect After Foot Chase

ST. CLOUD -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a foot chase Wednesday evening.

A St. Cloud Police officer tried to make a traffic stop on the University Bridge around 5:15 p.m. The officer was trying to apprehend an occupant who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When the driver pulled over, a passenger got out and fled on foot. Other officers responded and the suspect, Michael Walburn, was caught and arrested without incident.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene in their car during the foot chase and has not been found.

