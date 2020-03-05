St. Cloud Man With Several Warrants Arrested Following Chase

(Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested following a short police chase Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of West St. Germain Street.

Police say they were making a traffic stop, when the driver sped off and a short chase began. Officers used a PIT maneuver in the 2800 block of 2nd Street South in St. Cloud to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 26-year-old Sier Hinds, was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Police say he had seven outstanding felony warrants for various crimes. Hinds also faces charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle.

