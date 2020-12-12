St. Cloud Woman Arrested Following Pursuit in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud woman is in custody following a car chase in Waite Park involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Waite Park Police Department says shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night an officer noticed a vehicle speeding and driving without lights on. Authorities say the officer attempted to stop the vehicle around Division Street and 10th Avenue, but the vehicle fled.

Authorities say the vehicle went east through Waite Park into St. Cloud before driving back into Waite Park all the while driving erratically at high speeds, and at one point was on the wrong side of the road.

Stearns County deputies set up stop sticks and successfully deflated some of the suspect vehicle's tires. The vehicle first came to a stop in the 2200 block of County Road 75, but then fled again, driving through a ditch before coming to a stop at County Road 75 and 24th Avenue South.

Authorities say the driver had a knife and negotiated over the phone with officers for a little over 30 minutes before driving off again. Law enforcement followed the vehicle until it crashed into two squad cars in the parking lot of McKay's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat. There was minor damage to the Sauk Rapids and St. Joseph squad cars.

Authorities say they then used mace and a taser to aid in the arrest of the driver, 25-year-old Kayla Daily. She was taken to the Stearns County Jail on charges of fleeing police, assault, DWI, reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit, and driving without lights.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph Police Department, Sartell Police Department, Sauk Rapids Police Department, and St. Cloud Police Department all assisted with the pursuit.