Vehicle Pursuit in Todd County Ends in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Todd County Tuesday night.

The chase began around 5:00 p.m. on County Road 16 near Browerville, continued onto County Road 18 and ended on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The driver was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital, before being air lifted to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The drivers name has not been released.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, but due to the circumstances involved in the pursuit, the Minnesota BCA will be conducting the investigation.

