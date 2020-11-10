St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Importing Meth Across State Lines

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after a search warrant turned up what authorities say was a large amount of methamphetamine at his home.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Noble pleaded guilty Monday to importing drugs across state lines.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found several baggies of meth in the home in the 200 block of Tranquility Drive in St. Cloud in January 2019. Those baggies added up to more than five-and-a-half pounds of meth.

Surveillance equipment, cell phones, and other electronic devices were also found inside the house.

Police say Noble admitted to buying approximately 140 pounds of meth from out of state at $3,500 per pound and then selling it for $5,000 per pound. He'll be sentenced on December 30th.