Just about every week it seems there is some sort of larger drug bust happening in Minnesota. This week was no different as more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills and $4,000 in cash were seized after a traffic stop on Wednesday in Minneapolis' 3rd precinct.

Get our free mobile app

According to a social media post from the Minneapolis Police Department, the 3rd precinct, which was the site of protests and arson after George Floyd was murdered in 2020, had more than 200 calls for service on Wednesday and one traffic stop led to a big bust for Minneapolis Police.

The post from the Minneapolis Police Department said:

There were 220 calls for service logged by dispatch in the 3rd Precinct yesterday.

Between responding to those calls for service, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop which led to the pictured recovery.

1,800 Fentanyl pills and over $4,000 cash were taken off the street as a result. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked for PC Narcotics.

Excellent work being done by our officers in the 3rd.

Fentanyl has been a HUGE issue for years as it only takes a very small amount of pure fentanyl ingested to cause death. Sadly it's also a cheap way for people to high too, and that seems to be fueling the constant drug busts of fentanyl pills.

If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction, no matter the type, there is help available. You can learn more about what options Minnesota has for those struggling with addiction by heading here.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures