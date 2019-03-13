Melrose Man Charged With Felony Drug Sales

ST. CLOUD -- A Melrose man faces a felony charge for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant.

According to the complaint, 44-year-old Jeremy Gettel sold meth to the informant on two occasions in December and again in January. Court records show Gettel would meet the buyer by approaching the vehicle and then making the exchange through the driver's side window.

Gettel is accused of selling 14 grams of meth in December and another 15 grams of meth in the January undercover buy.

He's being arraigned in Stearns County District Court Wednesday.