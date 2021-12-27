Two Arrested in Litchfield Drug Bust

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested in a drug bust in Meeker County on Monday.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Swift Avenue in Litchfield.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested during the search on outstanding warrants from McLeod County. Authorities say the homeowner, a 34-year-old, was located and arrested as well after the search turned up methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, THC vape cartridges and BHO wax.

Both people were taken to the Meeker County Jail and face first-degree controlled substance charges. Their names have not been released. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active.