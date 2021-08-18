Darwin Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

DARWIN -- A Darwin man was arrested last Thursday following a drug investigation.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 2nd Street North in Darwin.

Authorities say they found over 13 ounces of methamphetamine, guns, ammunition and roughly $7,400 in cash inside the home.

Forty-four-year-old Jody Riebe was arrest and taken to the Meeker County Jail.

He faces 1st degree drug charges.