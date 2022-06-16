Counterfeit Bills Reported in the Tri-County Area

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting counterfeit bills being passed around the St. Cloud area. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they are seeing counterfeit $100 bills.

Mages suggests to double check those and if you are a business try to get a good photo, description and vehicle identification of the person trying to pass these.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.