The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are looking to identify some people who have been using counterfeit bills throughout the area. (Pictured Above)

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary on the 600 block of 10th Avenue South where items were taken from a garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the items include military gear and the garage didn't appear to be broken into.

Waite Park Police are reporting property damage on the 3500 block Great Oak Drive at Rivers Edge Park where the ride share bike rack was damaged and one of the bikes was found on the train track with damage to the paint, tires and basket. The anti theft screws were taken off the bike rack.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 19th Avenue North were cash and tools were taken from a residence.

The Sartell Police Department are reporting many vehicle break-ins throughout the city which includes smashed out windows and items taken from vehicles. Mages says usually the items include credit cards, check cards and IDs to be used in financial crimes.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.