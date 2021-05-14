St. Cloud Man Charged in Several Vehicle Thefts, Check Forgery

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with seven different crimes of theft dating back to June of 2020.

Thirty-six-year-old Travis Magney is accused of stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud last June, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July, trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Sartell Walmart in July, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August, check forgery this past February, a stolen pickup from a Kanabec County auto shop also in February, and theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a car off of Facebook Marketplace earlier this month.

Stearns County court records show drugs and theft charges dating back as far as 2011.

Magney's being held in the Stearns County Jail.