Dolores M. Boik, 94, Princeton

March 11, 1925 - May 4, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, for Dolores M. Boik. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. The Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Dolores Marie Boik of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 4, 2019, at age 94, at Sterling Pointe, Princeton. She was born on March 11, 1925, in Hammond, IN. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her two brothers; and her sister. She is survived by her five children, James (Nancy), Robert (Barbara), Mary (Dave) Anderson, Richard (Laurol), and John (Johanna); her 12 grandchildren; and her 23 great-grandchildren.

Dolores and Jack owned and operated Boik’s Jewelry Store in Princeton for nearly 40 years. She was a Shaklee leader until her retirement at age 80. Dolores also was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella at St. Edward’s Parish (now Christ Our Light) in Princeton for many years. She served on the Mille Lacs County Developmental Achievement Board for several decades.

Her arms were always open and her love was without bound. In turn, she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her---but she will live on in the hearts and minds of her family and friends for the rest of their lives. She taught us all how to laugh, how to love, and how to live.