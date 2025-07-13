May 28, 1929 – July 8, 2025

Benson Funeral Home Benson Funeral Home loading...

Dolores Helen Davis, age 96 of St. Cloud passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 8, 2025.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Dolores’ life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 14, 2025 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am at Benson Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Dolores was born on May 28 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to August and Mary (Rogosheske) Golembeck. She was married to LeRoy Davis on August 31, 1951. Dolores worked most of her career as a Senior Account Clerk at the St. Cloud Reformatory, retiring in 1990.

One of her favorite places to be was in her garden – bonus points if a hummingbird came to a feeder or a butterfly landed on a flower. She was well known for her big holiday meals, following up with her famous lasagna a few hours later in case someone was getting hungry. There was always more food than there was room on the table. Dolores was a firm believer in variety in case someone didn’t like that kind of vegetable or that kind of pie. She also enjoyed knitting and was a talented seamstress.

Dolores is survived by her children, Vicki Davis of St. Cloud, Diane (Dwayne) Weigle of Alexandria, and Randy Davis of St. Cloud; grandson, Shawn (Alicia) Davis of Alexandria; and great-grandsons, Colt and Damien Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy in 2009; brothers, Elmer, Robert, and David Golembeck; and sisters, Jessi McCray and Lucille Gasser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society, PO Box 7594, St. Cloud, MN, 56302 or munsingerclemens.com.