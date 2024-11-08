Dolora R. Young, 96, St. Cloud

February 13, 1928 - November 5, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Dolora Rose Young, age 96. She died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Dolora was born on February 13, 1928 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Wilbert G. and Clara H. (Prom) Gulde. Dolora graduated from Tech High School and then went on to St. Cloud Business College where she graduated in 1947.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence Guck on September 23, 1947 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. She lived most of her married life in St. Cloud. Lawrence died on March 30, 1994. Dolora then remarried on May 21, 1996 to Harold V. Young. He died on April 27, 2016.

Dolora worked many years as a secretary/book keeper for Herberger Department Store in St. Cloud. She also worked with her husband Lawrence in his Real Estate Business for 27 years.

She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN and was also a member of Daughter of Isabella, and Christian Women. Dolora was a past member St. Cloud East Side V.F.W. #4847 Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death; by her two husbands, and one sister, Lorraine (Konz) Wurzer.

She is survived by; four nieces, other relatives and many friends.