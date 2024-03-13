1,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Stores to Close

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The company that owns the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores has announced a number of store closings.

They say they plan on closing about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal year 2024.

They'll also close about 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores in the next several years at the end of each store's current lease term.

According to its website, there are 47 Family Dollar stores in Minnesota including in Long Prairie and Big Lake.

There are 107 Dollar Tree stores in Minnesota including Waite Park, Sartell, St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids.

