Dogs on the Road Lead to Motorcycle Crash Near Motley

MOTLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Motley man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle in Morrison County on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says it happened east of Highway 10 on Azalea Road at approximately 4:25 p.m. The location is one mile south of Motley.

Nineteen-year-old Brian Vorbeck was westbound on Azalea Road when two dogs ran onto the road, causing him to lose control and crash.

Family members were able to bring Vorbeck to the hospital in Staples with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says Vorbeck was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

