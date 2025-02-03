Documents and Cash Stolen in Waite Park

Documents and Cash Stolen in Waite Park

Sarah Mueller, WJON

Waite Park Police are reporting a vehicle was broken into on the 200 block of 3rd Street South.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the windows were broken and passports, documents and cash taken.  Mages suggests not leaving important documents and money in your vehicle even if it is locked.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

 

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: Stolen Documents, Waite Park
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON