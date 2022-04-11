DNR Banning Open Burning in Several Central MN Counties

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in a number of central Minnesota counties effective immediately.

With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires has increased.

Some of the counties under the burning ban include Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright.

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until the conditions improve and the restrictions are lifted.

Get our free mobile app

If a debris fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused as well as firefighting costs.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota