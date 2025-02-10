DNR Asks Minnesotans to Support Wildlife When Filing Taxes

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking some last minute tax deductions ahead of the April 15th filing deadline? The Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minnesotans of the Nongame Wildlife Fund Tax Checkoff program.

Animal lovers and others looking for deductions can donate to the fund by using the M1 form through their individual income tax filing or the M1PR Homestead Credit Refund.

All donations are tripled with matching funds from the Reinvest in Minnesota critical habitat license plates.

The Nongame Wildlife Fund supports field research, habitat enhancement projects, educational programs and popular wildlife cameras like the DNR EagleCam and FalconCam.

To learn more, visit the Nongame Wildlife Fund webpage on the DNR's website.

