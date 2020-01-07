Dixie Shore, 80, Foley

August 14, 1939 - January 5, 2020

Dixie Shore, age 80 of Foley, passed away on January 5, 2020 at her home. Memorial Services celebrating the life of Dixie will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Bev Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dixie Karen Shore was born on August 14, 1939 in Sebeka, Minnesota to Richard and Evelyn (Downer) Frisbie. She married LeeRoy Shore on November 17, 1956 at his parents home outside of Menahga, MN. The couple lived in MInneapolis before moving to Foley in 1960 where they lived and raised their family. Dixie wrote her own poetry as well as family genealogy. She enjoyed playing cards, board games, puzzles and computer games and will be fondly remembered for her feisty side and spunky personality. She especially enjoyed her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Joetta (Russell) Holewa, Foley; Darrell, Billings, MT; Leland, Foley; Craig (Rebecca), Menahga; Russell (Kim), Milaca; Lorelei Shore, Graceville; Janita (Kevin), Foley, 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and a sister, Inez 'JoAnn' Johnson, Romance, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, LeeRoy, January 11, 2012 and brothers and sisters: Lloyd, Lois Shearer, Larry Dean 'Paul', Zane, Ione 'Onie' Lind, Rex and Frank.