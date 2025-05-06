Dixie is one confident dog.

Staffers at the Tri-County Humane Society say this little mixed pug is happy, happy, happy. She loves everything and everyone she meets.

Outgoing, smart and calm, Dixie is around 35 pounds and is "100 percent a lap dog!"

She's spayed, good with most other dogs and cats and kids, she's crate-trained and knows basic cues like "sit" -- but she's eager to learn more.

Staffers say she's okay with being kenneled, but does well being loose in the home as well.

This smiley girl likes car rides, spending time outside and lots and lots of attention. (Give her lots of "good girls" on your walks together.)

If you would like to meet Dixie, she's ready to meet you!

She's at the Tri-County Humane Society at 735 8th Street NE in St. Cloud. They're open Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 pm and Saturdays and Sundays, Noon to 5 p.m.

You can call the shelter and schedule a meet-and-greet with Dixie. Just call 320-252-0896.

You can put an adoption hold on Dixie by calling 320-252-0896 and put your $25 adoption hold on her.

From the Tri-County Humane Society's website:

"An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

If not Dixie, there are many other potential pets at the TCHS. Check out the puppies and kitties and other critters on their website.

