District 742 Board Approves New Contract for Superintendent

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is working on keeping its superintendent for another three years.

The school board approved the details of the new three-year contract during Wednesday night's meeting, but the final contract still needs to be signed by the board and Laurie Putnam.

The contract renewal is for 2025 through 2028.

In the first year, Putnam would receive a four percent pay increase and an increase in vacation days from 25 to 27 per year. In the second year, she would receive a 3.42 percent salary increase. The third year is a 2.89 pay increase.

The district selected Putnam as its superintendent in November of 2021.

