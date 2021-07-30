Discussions Between City, Community Group on Clark Field Continue

ST. CLOUD -- Conversations continue between the city and a group of community members hoping to make St. Cloud's Clark Field a thriving sports facility once again.

Earlier this year, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced the city plans to acquire Clark Field from the school district and turn it into St. Cloud's 97th park.

However, before Clark Field can become usable by city standards, several safety concerns would need to be addressed.

During Friday morning's Friends of Clark Field meeting, the city presented the group a list of improvements that would be needed to bring the field up to code.

Those ideas include demolishing the press box and turning it into a concrete viewing platform, replacing the asphalt walkway and railing above the eastside bleachers, tearing down the old concession stand, creating an ADA entrance and restoring the existing Clark Field sign.

There is currently no timeline or projected cost for the phase one improvements. It's hoped the improvements and the sale of the field can be done before the end of the year.

In the meantime, it would be up to the Friends of Clark Field to continue to raise the necessary funds for additional improvements to the field over the next few phases of the project.

Clark Field has sat empty since 2015.