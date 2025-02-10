Discussion on Cell Phone Ban in Schools at State Capitol

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- In a Minnesota Senate committee, A new bill prohibiting cell phone use in school will be heard on Monday.

The proposal would ban cell phones and smartwatches in schools for grades kindergarten through 8th, and it would ban the devices in classrooms for high school students.

The hearing will include a roundtable discussion with medical and education experts.

There would be exceptions for medical and disability reasons.

Earlier legislation called for schools to adopt cell phone policies by this coming March 15.