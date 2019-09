ST. CLOUD -- An improperly discarded cigarette on a deck is the cause of a fire at a north St. Cloud apartment building.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says they were called to 2044 15th Street North at about 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

One apartment unit in the 12-unit building was destroyed in the fire. The other 11 units have some smoke damage.

The damage cost is at least $125,000.

No one was hurt in the fire.