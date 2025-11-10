March 28, 1939 - November 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard “Dick” Randall, 86 of Sauk Rapids who died Friday November 7, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate and burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Slayton. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Dick was born March 28, 1939 in Murray County. Richard was the only son of Fritz and Lillian Randall. As a youngster, he took pride in his horse “Trigger”, winning many rodeo contests and showmanship ribbons. He married Dorothy Metz in Slayton, in 1959. He worked for the soil conservation, later moving to St. Paul, attending barber school. He was the owner of two barber shops in New Brighton and St. Paul. Their first home was in North St. Paul. He later built a home in Afton, Minnesota. After two years, He purchased a farm near Slayton, Minnesota where he took pride in raising cattle. He owned New Image Barber Shop in Slayton for 13 years. In the 80’s, the Randall’s relocated to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where Dick studied horticulture and landscaping. He was employed at the College of St. Benedict for 18 years and ventured into his own landscaping business. He continued this business upon retirement until the age of 72. He built his final dream home in 2004 using his landscaping abilities. He had a special gift for visualizing his projects. His retreat on the River, was his happy place. He was a lover of nature, be it trees, birds, or animals. There is evidence of his work in St. Cloud and surrounding areas. His survivors include his wife Dorothy, three children Scott and Char Randall, Todd and Misty Randall, Lee and Missy Suedbeck, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Lillian Randall and sister, Carol Waldor.