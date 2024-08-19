Diane M. McDonald, 81, St. Cloud

March 19, 1943 - August 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Diane McDonald, age 81, who passed away Saturday at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Diane was born March 19, 1943 in Minneapolis to Bill and Ruby (Franzen) Schoepf. She married Donovan Layeux on April 24, 1959. The couple had two children together, Deyette and Darrin. They later divorced. Diane married Michael McDonald on March 16, 1974 and together they had a son, Justin McDonald. Diane was a homemaker and also worked in construction in traffic control and flagging. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Diane enjoyed shopping, gambling, playing cards, and bowling. She was strong-willed, compassionate, generous, and kind.

Diane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael of Clear Lake; daughter, Deyette Kraemer of Minnetonka; sons, Darrin Layeux of St. Cloud and Justin McDonald (Amanda Fandrich) of New Rockford, ND; grandchildren, Blake (Margot), Kenzie (Ronald), Paige (Nic), and Addysen; great grandchildren, Lilah, Caroline, Blaire, Shepherd, Sebastian, Romeo, Louie, and Ruby; brother, William “Skip” (Karen) Schoepf of Eagan; sister-in-law, Karen Hill of Clarkdale, AZ; brother-in-law, David (Barb) McDonald of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred.