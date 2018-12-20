May 9, 1962 - December 20, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM Monday December 24, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Diane Kutter, 56, Grey Eagle. On December 20, 2018, Dee Dee passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate. The family will receive visitors 5-8 PM Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and one hour prior to Mass on Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Diane Kutter daughter of Clifford and Laurel Meier (Hyam) was born in Burbank, CA. The family moved to Long Prairie when Dee Dee was four years of Age. She graduated from Long Prairie High School then went on to attend Wilmar Technical College. She worked at Lake Side Communications for over 25 years. She married Daniel Kutter in 1998.

Dee Dee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated hockey mom never missing one of her kid’s games. She was just as dedicated as a hockey grandma. She enjoyed walks and running but she loved her time at their home on Birch Lake. Indoors, there was rarely a time that the Food Network was not on.

Dee Dee is survived by her mother, Laurel Meier of Long Prairie; husband, Daniel Kutter of Grey Eagle; her sons, Ryan Ostendorf of Long Prairie and Jack (Jessica) Ostendorf of Blaine; Daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Bruder of Long Prairie, Lacy Ostendorf of Long Prairie; sisters, Vivian Meier of Long Prairie, Kathleen (Tom) Butler of Billings MT, Yvonne Dixon of Eagan, Michelle (Danny) Claseman of Little Falls, Peggy (Ken) Kopf of CA; grandchildren, Emily, Isaac, and Owen Bruder, and Autumn and Jaxon Dee Ostendorf. She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Meier and sister, Della Ramirez.