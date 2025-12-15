February 27, 1953 – December 11, 2025

Diane (Leason) Bowen, age 72 of Foley, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on December 11, 2025 at The Gardens of Foley. She was born on February 27, 1953, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Daniel and Dorothy Leason. Word Service will be Friday, December 19, 2025 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 -11:00 AM. Rev. Mathew Langanger will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Family was Diane's greatest love. Bringing them together over a well planned, home-cooked meal was her deepest desire. Cooking for the ones she loved brought her such true joy and she could often be found reading recipes, experimenting in the kitchen and sharing her culinary creations with family and friends. She grew up on the family dairy farm outside of Gilman, MN. Perhaps that is where she developed her love of flowers and gardening which carried over to a beautiful array of flowers around her own home.

One of Diane's proudest accomplishments was playing darts at the national championships, where she showcased her competitive spirit and determination. Her legacy includes not only her remarkable achievements but also her deep connections with family.

She is survived by her sisters, Jean Kapsner and Patty (Tom) Kapsner, sister-in-law Pat Leason, as well as numerous nieces and nephews: Bryan Leason, Jim Leason, Eric Leason, Gillian Hughes, Lindsay Ellison, Allison Henderson, Domino Herold, Tom Kapsner, Angie Kimman, and many great nieces, nephews, and other relatives who will remember her fondly.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gerald Leason, her nephew Little Jerry, and her great-niece Steph Leason. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, as they carry forward the traditions and warmth that she so generously shared.